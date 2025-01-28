U.S. Navy Sailors Participate in the Sapporo Snow Festival 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAPPORO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2025) – U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class David Johnson, a native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and a Navy Snow Team member works on a snow sculpture during the 75th Annual Sapporo Snow Festival. Approximately two million visitors from around the globe visit the festival each year to see hundreds of snow and ice sculptures. This is the 40th year the U.S. Navy has participated in the festival, allowing Sailors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and tradition while strengthening the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Fischer)