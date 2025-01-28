Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripoli Is INSURV Inspected [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tripoli Is INSURV Inspected

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250129-N-CO542-1095



    Damage Controlman 1st Class Calvin Johnson from Dayton, Ohio, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Abigail Alejo Plant City, Florida, perform maintenance on a CO2 container aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during an inspection with the Board of Inspection and Survey, Jan. 29, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 17:50
    Photo ID: 8846975
    VIRIN: 250129-N-CO542-1095
    Resolution: 4957x3305
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Is INSURV Inspected [Image 6 of 6], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli Is INSURV Inspected
    Tripoli Is INSURV Inspected
    Tripoli Is INSURV Inspected
    Tripoli Is INSURV Inspected
    Tripoli Is INSURV Inspected
    Tripoli Is INSURV Inspected

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download