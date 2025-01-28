Tripoli Is INSURV Inspected

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250129-N-CO542-1053







Damage Controlman 1st Class Calvin Johnson from Dayton, Ohio, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Abigail Alejo from Plant City, Florida, perform maintenance aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during an inspection with the Board of Inspection and Survey, Jan. 29, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)