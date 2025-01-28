Tripoli Is INSURV Inspected

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250129-N-CO542-1077







Damage Controlman 3rd Class Abigail Alejo from Plant City, Florida, performs maintenance on a CO2 container aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during an inspection with the Board of Inspection and Survey, Jan. 29, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)