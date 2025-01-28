Travis Senior Leader Symposium focuses on fostering growth and collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Arroyo, 821st Contingency Response Group chaplain, delivers a spiritual brief to Airmen attending a Senior Enlisted Leader Symposium at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 15, 2025. The symposium featured a guest speaker, a Q&A with the command team, and a manpower briefing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)