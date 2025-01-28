Kristin Scroggin, Senior Enlisted Leader Symposium keynote speaker and owner of genWHY Communications, delivers training on generational diversity to senior leaders at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 15, 2025. The symposium featured a guest speaker, a Q&A with the command team and a manpower briefing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8846865
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-ZL248-1047
|Resolution:
|4106x5132
|Size:
|20.72 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Senior Leader Symposium focuses on fostering growth and collaboration [Image 4 of 4], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis Senior Leader Symposium focuses on fostering growth and collaboration
No keywords found.