Travis Senior Leader Symposium focuses on fostering growth and collaboration

Photo By Brian Collett | U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, conducts a Q&A session during a Senior Enlisted Leader Symposium at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 15, 2025. The symposium featured a guest speaker, a Q&A with the command team, and a manpower briefing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Senior leaders across Travis Air Force Base gathered for the Senior Leader Symposium Jan. 15, 2025. The event focused on professional development, generational awareness and leadership strategies to enhance organizational cohesion and effectiveness.



The symposium opened with remarks from U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander. He emphasized the importance of educational events in fostering the professional growth of senior leaders, providing them with tools to navigate the complexities of today’s Air Force.



The symposium featured keynote speaker Kristin Scroggin, owner of genWHY Communications. Her presentation focused on the traits, motivations and challenges associated with leading a multigenerational workforce. Scroggin highlighted the importance of understanding the unique behaviors associated with different generations to bridge gaps and build cohesive teams



“Several generations are currently in the Air Force, and you have to recruit the next generation to stay sustainable as an organization,” said Scroggin. “Understanding how to lead, develop, grow and retain people is essential for the Air Force's sustainability.” She encouraged leaders to adapt by meeting people where they are, providing tailored development trainings and modernizing outdated practices to meet the needs of the workforce.



Master Sgt. Jarid Hasty-Milton, 60th Maintenance Squadron acting First Sergeant, emphasized the symposium’s value for his development as a senior enlisted leader.



“When [Scroggin] started breaking down the different generations, it helped me understand why I do things the way I do,” said Hasty-Milton. “Understanding myself helps me better understand those around me.” He highlighted how the event provided insights and strategies to connect with and motivate Airmen from all generations.



The symposium included a spiritual brief delivered by Capt. Jonathan Arroyo, 821st Contingency Response Group chaplain, and an open Q&A with senior leadership, including Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief. These interactive sessions facilitated meaningful discussions on leadership challenges and explored strategies for cultivating a collaborative and adaptive organizational culture.



“Communication is the heartbeat of an organization,” said Hoover during her closing remarks. “We are fortunate to work in an era with four generations in the workplace. It is crucial for senior leaders to understand the complex environment of the formations they lead. Better understanding leads to more cohesion and high-performing teams.”



Hoover emphasized that leadership is not static skill, but rather requires continuous growth and adaptability to effectively serve and lead others. This approach cultivates strong communication, connections and collaboration within teams.



“The development of a senior enlisted leader is a continuous process and requires deliberate attention,” Hoover said. “I would like senior leadership to leave this symposium with a deeper understanding of the people they serve. An enhanced understanding of how individuals from different generations think, what they value and how to build high performing teams.”