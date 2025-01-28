Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Port Dawgs move the world [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Port Dawgs move the world

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 117th Air Transportation shop, Alabama Air National Guard, unload a KC-135R Stratotanker that recently returne from a deployment, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jan. 29, 2025. Air Trans used a Halverson loader, or K-Loader, to help offload the cargo from the jet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 15:16
    Photo ID: 8846741
    VIRIN: 250129-Z-UQ780-1032
    Resolution: 4861x3234
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Dawgs move the world [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Port Dawgs move the world
    Crew Chiefs' post flight inspection
    Port Dawgs move the world
    Port Dawgs move the world
    Port Dawgs move the world

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Transportation
    National Guard
    K Loader
    117ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download