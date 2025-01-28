Crew Chiefs' post flight inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crew Chiefs from the 117th Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group, Alabama Air Nationla Guard, perform a post flight inspection on a KC-135R Stratotanker, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jan. 29, 2025. The Crew Chiefs are responsible for documenting and scheduling all required maintenance for each aircraft stationed on the installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)