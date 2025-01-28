Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew Chiefs' post flight inspection

    Crew Chiefs' post flight inspection

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Crew Chiefs from the 117th Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group, Alabama Air Nationla Guard, perform a post flight inspection on a KC-135R Stratotanker, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jan. 29, 2025. The Crew Chiefs are responsible for documenting and scheduling all required maintenance for each aircraft stationed on the installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 15:16
    Photo ID: 8846739
    VIRIN: 250129-Z-UQ780-1018
    Resolution: 5124x3409
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Crew Chiefs' post flight inspection, by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Crew Chief
    Alabama
    National Guard
    117ARW

