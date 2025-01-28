Port Dawgs move the world

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 117th Air Transportation shop, Alabama Air National Guard, unload a KC-135R Stratotanker that recently returne from a deployment, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jan. 29, 2025. Air Trans used a Halverson loader, or K-Loader, to help offload the cargo from the jet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)