Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, U.S. European Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, visit the 603rd Air Operations Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2025. The 603rd Air Operations Center, serves as a focal point in optimizing combat capabilities in the European theater by providing agile combat employment to our defense partners through coordinating command and control operations spanning over a 32 million square-mile region in two continents.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 05:45
    Photo ID: 8846109
    VIRIN: 250128-F-TO537-1025
    Resolution: 4867x3238
    Size: 9.99 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC
    EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC
    EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACE
    Interoperability
    Deterrence
    EUCOM
    603 AOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download