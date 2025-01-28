EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, U.S. European Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, visit the 603rd Air Operations Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2025. The 603rd Air Operations Center, serves as a focal point in optimizing combat capabilities in the European theater by providing agile combat employment to our defense partners through coordinating command and control operations spanning over a 32 million square-mile region in two continents.