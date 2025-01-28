EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, U.S. European Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, tour local agencies on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2025. The purpose of their visit was to view ongoing operational capabilities at the 603rd Air Operations Center and Ramstein Air Defense Systems Integration Lab, in their aim to develop cross-domain solutions to integrated air and missile defense.