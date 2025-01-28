Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC [Image 2 of 3]

    EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, U.S. European Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, tour local agencies on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2025. The purpose of their visit was to view ongoing operational capabilities at the 603rd Air Operations Center and Ramstein Air Defense Systems Integration Lab, in their aim to develop cross-domain solutions to integrated air and missile defense.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 05:45
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    USAFE
    ACE
    Interoperability
    Deterrence
    EUCOM
    603 AOC

