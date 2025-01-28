Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC [Image 1 of 3]

    EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, U.S. European Command deputy commander, tour local agencies on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2025. The 603rd Air Operations Center and Ramstein Air Defense Systems Integration Lab integrate air power and ground capabilities across a range of joint operations within EUCOM and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.

