EUCOM leadership visits with 603 AOC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, U.S. European Command deputy commander, tour local agencies on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2025. The 603rd Air Operations Center and Ramstein Air Defense Systems Integration Lab integrate air power and ground capabilities across a range of joint operations within EUCOM and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.