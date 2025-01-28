Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Strait Transit Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Strait Transit Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Lt. j.g. Derek Webb, from San Diego, California, tracks simulated surface and airborne contacts during a strait transit exercise on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 23:40
    Photo ID: 8846028
    VIRIN: 250121-N-VM650-2016
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    DDG
    Strait Transit Exercise
    CSG-11
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    CDS-9

