Operations Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Taylor, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, shoots a bearing on a simulated airborne contact during a strait transit exercise on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 23:40
|Photo ID:
|8846027
|VIRIN:
|250121-N-VM650-2047
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Strait Transit Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.