Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Strait Transit Exercise

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Gunner Graham, from Bakersville, California, communicates the ship’s current bearing and speed to the conning officer during a strait transit exercise on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)