Fort McCoy Garrison commander, command team hold first town hall meeting for workforce for 2025

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides comments during a town hall meeting Jan. 23, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the Fort McCoy workforce attended two town hall meetings where they received updates on news and plans and programs at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)