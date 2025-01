Fort McCoy Garrison commander, command team hold first town hall meeting for workforce for 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and the Fort McCoy senior commander, provides comments during a town hall meeting Jan. 23, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the Fort McCoy workforce attended two town hall meetings where they received updates on news and plans and programs at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)