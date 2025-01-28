Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander, command team hold first town hall meeting for workforce for 2025 [Image 39 of 46]

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander, command team hold first town hall meeting for workforce for 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides comments during a town hall meeting Jan. 23, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the Fort McCoy workforce attended two town hall meetings where they received updates on news and plans and programs at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 8845852
    VIRIN: 250123-A-CV950-9072
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander, command team hold first town hall meeting for workforce for 2025 [Image 46 of 46], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander, command team hold first town hall meeting for workforce for 2025
    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Army people
    garrison town hall meeting

