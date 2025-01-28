MacDill ushers in the future of air refueling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, right, presents Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor, left, with a commemorative token following the KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. Castor was the main speaker at the event and helped to lead MacDill into the future of air refueling through the KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)