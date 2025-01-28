Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill ushers in the future of air refueling [Image 3 of 3]

    MacDill ushers in the future of air refueling

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, right, presents Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor, left, with a commemorative token following the KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. Castor was the main speaker at the event and helped to lead MacDill into the future of air refueling through the KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 18:02
    Photo ID: 8845825
    VIRIN: 240128-F-XY101-1090
    Resolution: 7353x4902
    Size: 19.01 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    MacDill
    Airpower
    KC-46 Pegasus
    Congresswoman Kathy Caster

