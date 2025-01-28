MacDill ushers in the future of air refueling

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Leaders assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing broke ground on the renovation of the installation designed to house the KC-46 Pegasus, the U.S. Air Force’s newest air refueling aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, January 28, 2024.



Commanders of multiple units within the 6th ARW attended as U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th ARW commander, and Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor used shovels to symbolically “break ground,” signalling the start of converting Hangar 5 to house the KC-46, which boasts a larger height, width and wingspan than the KC-135 Stratotanker.



“The KC-46 is the pinnacle of air-refueling technology,” said Szczepanik. “We are taking a historic step forward as we break ground on the future of air refueling. The KC-46 is not just an upgrade, it’s a game changer.”



The KC-46 can carry 18 standard size pallets, as many as the C-17 Globemaster, and can convert to carry passengers or emergency medical crew in just two hours. Additionally, it is outfitted with two engines rather than four, both outputting significantly more thrust than its predecessor’s engines. With half the engines, the KC-46 Pegasus is also significantly quieter and kinder to the noise pollution of areas surrounding the installation.



The aircraft’s fuel can be pumped through the boom, drogue and wing aerial refueling pods, also known as WARPS. All KC-46s are capable of being configured with WARPs, and when equipped, the aircraft is capable of multi-point simultaneous aerial refueling.



The standard fuel and fuel offload capacity is also higher on the KC-46, allowing for longer flight times and refuel windows; the aircraft is able to receive aerial refueling, marking another very distinct separation from the KC-135.



“You are absolutely vital to the mission of mobility and national security,” said Castor. “Tampa stands with you and is forever patriotic while we transition to the future of the U.S. Air Force.”



The hangar groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes MacDill’s dedication to fully integrating the new aircraft into the mission. Every hangar at MacDill will be converted to house the KC-46 as the KC-135 phases out of commission and the Air Force migrates to total force integration of the Pegasus.



MacDill prepares to advance into the next generation of air refueling, and to remain ready for whatever conflicts and challenges may present themselves in the future.

