MacDill ushers in the future of air refueling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, don hard hats to begin the KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the start of MacDill’s journey to adapt its hangars, flightline and runways to welcome the KC-46 and phase out the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)