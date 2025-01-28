Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Ryder Visits 30th Medical Group [Image 2 of 2]

    Maj. Gen. Ryder Visits 30th Medical Group

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, commander of Air Force Medical Agency, director of the Defense Health Network Continental, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, Air Force Medical Command command chief, speak to 30th Medical Group members during a town hall meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025. Ryder held the town hall about upcoming organizational changes and her expectations of providers as mission partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 17:51
    Photo ID: 8845789
    VIRIN: 250113-X-VJ291-1013
    Resolution: 4733x3149
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    USAF
    USSF
    Ryder
    30th MDG

