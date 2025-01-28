U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, commander of Air Force Medical Agency, director of the Defense Health Network Continental, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, Air Force Medical Command command chief, speak to 30th Medical Group members during a town hall meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025. Ryder held the town hall about upcoming organizational changes and her expectations of providers as mission partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 17:51
|Photo ID:
|8845789
|VIRIN:
|250113-X-VJ291-1013
|Resolution:
|4733x3149
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Ryder Visits 30th Medical Group [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.