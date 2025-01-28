Maj. Gen. Ryder Visits 30th Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, commander of Air Force Medical Agency, director of the Defense Health Network Continental, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, Air Force Medical Command command chief, speak to 30th Medical Group members during a town hall meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025. Ryder held the town hall about upcoming organizational changes and her expectations of providers as mission partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)