30th Medical Group leadership greets U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Air Force Medical Agency commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025. Ryder held a medical group town hall overviewing Air Force Medical Command and upcoming organizational changes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 17:51
|Photo ID:
|8845788
|VIRIN:
|250113-X-VJ291-1005
|Resolution:
|5414x3602
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Ryder Visits 30th Medical Group [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.