    Maj. Gen. Ryder Visits 30th Medical Group

    Maj. Gen. Ryder Visits 30th Medical Group

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    30th Medical Group leadership greets U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Air Force Medical Agency commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025. Ryder held a medical group town hall overviewing Air Force Medical Command and upcoming organizational changes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 17:51
    Photo ID: 8845788
    VIRIN: 250113-X-VJ291-1005
    Resolution: 5414x3602
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Maj. Gen. Ryder Visits 30th Medical Group, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maj. Gen. Ryder Visits 30th Medical Group
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Visits 30th Medical Group

    USAF
    USSF
    Ryder
    30th MDG

