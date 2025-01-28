Date Taken: 01.13.2025 Date Posted: 01.28.2025 17:51 Photo ID: 8845788 VIRIN: 250113-X-VJ291-1005 Resolution: 5414x3602 Size: 2.04 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Maj. Gen. Ryder Visits 30th Medical Group [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.