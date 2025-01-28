The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas West Commander Navy Cmdr. Anas Maazouzi is one of the distinguished visitors who toured the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zoe Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8845576
|VIRIN:
|250117-N-OR861-1170
|Resolution:
|4742x3240
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Energy Americas Carrier Tour [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.