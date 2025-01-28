DLA Energy Americas Carrier Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americans Commander Army Col. Alphonso Simmons and DLA Energy Americas West Commander Navy Cmdr. Anas Maazouzi were distinguished visitors pose for a photo on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zoe Simpson)