    DLA Energy Americas Carrier Tour [Image 6 of 6]

    DLA Energy Americas Carrier Tour

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americans Commander Army Col. Alphonso Simmons and DLA Energy Americas West Commander Navy Cmdr. Anas Maazouzi were among the distinguished visitors that toured the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zoe Simpson)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 15:36
    Photo ID: 8845581
    VIRIN: 250117-N-OR861-1007
    Resolution: 4544x3258
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Navy
    Army
    DLA Energy
    DLA Energy Americas
    DLA Energy Americas West

