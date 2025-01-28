DLA Energy Americas Carrier Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americans Commander Army Col. Alphonso Simmons and DLA Energy Americas West Commander Navy Cmdr. Anas Maazouzi were among the distinguished visitors that toured the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zoe Simpson)