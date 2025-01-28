Counter Drug hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, and senior leaders of the Florida National Guard participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025. The Counterdrug Program received the new facility in support of daily operations and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)