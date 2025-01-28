Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Counter Drug hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new facility [Image 4 of 5]

    Counter Drug hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new facility

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, and senior leaders of the Florida National Guard participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025. The Counterdrug Program received the new facility in support of daily operations and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 14:24
    Photo ID: 8845504
    VIRIN: 250128-A-RH401-2159
    Resolution: 7988x5325
    Size: 21.62 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
