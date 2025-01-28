Counter Drug hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, gives remarks during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025. The Counterdrug Program received the new facility in support of daily operations and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)