Sailor Performs Corrective Maintenance Aloft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Hanna Rozman, from Brunswick, Georgia, performs corrective maintenance on the cooperative engagement capability while working aloft on the mast of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while in port at Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 23, 2025. Sampson is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)