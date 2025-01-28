Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Performs Maintenance Aloft [Image 4 of 5]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jarrod Caldwell, from Greensboro, North Carolina, performs corrective scuttle maintenance while working aloft on the mast of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while in port at Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 23, 2025. Sampson is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 14:09
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
