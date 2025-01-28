Sailor Performs Maintenance Aloft

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jarrod Caldwell, from Greensboro, North Carolina, performs corrective scuttle maintenance while working aloft on the mast of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while in port at Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 23, 2025. Sampson is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|8845488
|VIRIN:
|250123-N-AS506-1029
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
