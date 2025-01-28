Sailor Inspects Antenna Antenna Aloft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jarrod Caldwell, from Greensboro, North Carolina, inspects an antenna while working aloft on the mast of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while in port at Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 23, 2025. Sampson is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)