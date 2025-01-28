Services at Mountain Home Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alyda Gallagher, assigned to the 366th Force Support Squadron, cleans machines located in the Gunfighter Fitness Center at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Dec. 19, 2024. Regular maintenance ensures gym facilities remain safe and operational for Airmen to maintain their physical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donovin Watson)