Services at Mountain Home Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rodney Rice, assigned to the 366th Force Support Squadron, prepares meals at the Wagon Wheel Dining Facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Dec. 18, 2024. Rice’s commitment ensures Airmen receive nutritious meals to maintain readiness and sustain mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donovin Watson)
12.18.2024
01.28.2025
|8845369
|241218-F-TN397-1004
|6048x4024
|6.27 MB
MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|2
|0
