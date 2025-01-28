Services at Mountain Home Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Harvey and Senior Airman Joan Cruz, assigned to the 366th Force Support Squadron, prepares to serve meals at the Wagon Wheel Dining Facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Dec. 18, 2024. The commitment of Harvey and Cruz ensures Airmen receive nutritious meals to maintain readiness and sustain mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donovin Watson)