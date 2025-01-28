Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Services at Mountain Home Air Force Base [Image 2 of 3]

    Services at Mountain Home Air Force Base

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Donovin Watson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Harvey and Senior Airman Joan Cruz, assigned to the 366th Force Support Squadron, prepares to serve meals at the Wagon Wheel Dining Facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Dec. 18, 2024. The commitment of Harvey and Cruz ensures Airmen receive nutritious meals to maintain readiness and sustain mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donovin Watson)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 12:48
    Photo ID: 8845370
    VIRIN: 241218-F-TN397-1005
    Resolution: 5784x3848
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    This work, Services at Mountain Home Air Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Donovin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Services
    DFAC
    Readiness

