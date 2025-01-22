U.S. Marines Corps Cpl. Mohammed Saleh, a food service specialist, and Cpl. Jacksen Phifer, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer, both with III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), grapple during a Martial Arts Instructor (MAI) course on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. Marines with III MEF attended this MAI course to develop the skills, knowledge, and resiliency required to instruct and certify marines through the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, enhancing the combat effectiveness and physical readiness of their unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 07:03
|Photo ID:
|8844809
|VIRIN:
|250123-M-OO238-1143
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF Marines train to be Martial Arts Instructors [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Eric Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.