III MEF Marines train to be Martial Arts Instructors

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) pose with instructors of a Martial Arts Instructor (MAI) course on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. Marines with III MEF attended this MAI course to develop the skills, knowledge, and resiliency required to instruct and certify Marines through the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, enhancing the combat effectiveness and physical readiness of their unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)