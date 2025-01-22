Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Marines train to be Martial Arts Instructors [Image 2 of 8]

    III MEF Marines train to be Martial Arts Instructors

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines Corps Cpl. Jacksen Phifer, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer, and Cpl. Mohammed Saleh, a food service specialist, both with III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), grapple during a Martial Arts Instructor (MAI) course on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. Marines with III MEF attended this MAI course to develop the skills, knowledge, and resiliency required to instruct and certify marines through the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, enhancing the combat effectiveness and physical readiness of their unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 07:03
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, III MEF Marines train to be Martial Arts Instructors [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Eric Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    Combat Readiness
    MCMAP
    III MEF
    MAI Course

