379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Duarte, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, conducts a vehicle inspection sweep during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2025. MWD handlers conducted sweeps to ensure safe and secure passage of distinguished visitors and essential personnel during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)