U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Duarte, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, conducts a vehicle inspection sweep during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2025. MWD handlers conducted sweeps to ensure safe and secure passage of distinguished visitors and essential personnel during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 03:43
|Photo ID:
|8844704
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-LY429-1010
|Resolution:
|4191x2357
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.