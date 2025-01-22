Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Duarte, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, conducts a vehicle inspection sweep during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2025. MWD handlers conducted sweeps to ensure safe and secure passage of distinguished visitors and essential personnel during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 8844704
    VIRIN: 250124-F-LY429-1010
    Resolution: 4191x2357
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    EXERCISE
    Training
    Amethyst
    High value escort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download