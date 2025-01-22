379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A convoy drives by during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2025. The exercise consisted of a simulated high-level distinguished visit, with 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen facilitating travel, food and shelter for the visitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)