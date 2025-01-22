Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing greet a simulated distinguished visitor during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2025. The exercise consisted of a simulated high-level distinguished visit, with 379th AEW Airmen facilitating travel, food and shelter for the visitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 8844703
    VIRIN: 250124-F-LY429-1022
    Resolution: 3921x2206
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    EXERCISE
    Training
    Amethyst
    High value escort

