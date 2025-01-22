Soldiers honored with awards for exceptional service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Rachel Sullivan and Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise stand alongside awardees (from left) Sgt. Elizabeth Cruz, Spc. Jacob Bertlow, Sgt. Jennifer Arreola, Sgt. Joshua Cox, and Staff Sgt. Aaron Lovaglia as they proudly display their Certificates of Achievement during the ceremony at Schofield Barracks.