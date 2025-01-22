Soldiers honored with awards for exceptional service

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii –– Seven Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to the garrison’s Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01 mission during a ceremony held on Jan. 23 at the headquarters.



The event highlighted achievements ranging from Airfield operations to air traffic control services. Recipients were presented with the Certificate of Achievement, and Army Commendation Medal by Col. Rachel Sullivan, garrison commander, and other leaders.



“These individuals exemplify dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the Army values,” said Sullivan. “Their contributions significantly enhance the readiness and resilience of the garrison.”



Among those honored were five Soldiers who received the Certificate of Achievement for exceptional performance. They included Sgt. Elizabeth Cruz, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, and Spc. Jacob Bertlow, Sgt. Jennifer Arreola, Sgt. Joshua Cox, and Staff Sgt. Aaron Lovaglia of Foxtrot Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment.



Other notable recognitions included Staff Sgt. Diego L. Candelaria, and Staff Sgt Jalen Miranda who both was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for serving as an air traffic control equipment repairers in support of U.S Army Garrison Hawaii overhaul of Bradshaw Army Airfield Tower and the 24-hour maintenance support during JPMRC 25-01.



“Staff Sgt. Diego L. Candelaria and Staff Sgt Jalen Miranda dedication to supporting the JPMRC 25-01 mission underscores the Army’s mission to connect with and support our other military services participating in this exercise,” said Sullivan. “They truly embody selfless service.”



Garrison leaders, families, and colleagues gathered to honor the awardees’ accomplishments, demonstrating the garrison’s culture of recognition and excellence.



"These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Soldiers.," said Sullivan. "I am proud to serve alongside such a talented and committed team, and I congratulate each of our awardees on their well-deserved recognition."



The following is a list of awardees:

Certificate of Achievement:

Sgt. Elizabeth Cruz

Sgt. Jennifer Arreola

Sgt. Joshua Cox

Staff Sgt. Aaron Lovaglia

Army Commendation Medal:

Staff Sgt. Diego Candelaria

Staff Sgt. Jalen Miranda

