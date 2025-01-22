Soldiers and civilians from U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, along with family and friends, listen as leaders commend awardees for their achievements during the awards ceremony at Schofield Barracks.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8844027
|VIRIN:
|250123-D-OP218-3834
|Resolution:
|5343x3530
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers honored with awards for exceptional service [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Gruspe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers honored with awards for exceptional service
No keywords found.