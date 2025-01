Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A small boat crew from USCGC Campbell (WMEC 909) approaches bales of jettisoned cocaine after go-fast vessels fled the area in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Dec. 30, 2024. The small boat crew recovered 39 bales weighing approximately 4,044 pounds with an estimated street value of more than $45.8 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)