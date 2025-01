Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard crew member from USCGC Campbell (WMEC 909) apprehends two suspected drug smugglers in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Dec. 31, 2024. The interdiction of the go-fast vessel yielded more than 4,017 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of over $45.5 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)