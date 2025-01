Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection canine and its handler make rounds during a drug offload at Port Everglades, Florida, Jan. 27, 2025. The crew of USCGC Campbell (WMEC 909) offloaded more than 8,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated street value of approximately $91.3 million following two interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs)