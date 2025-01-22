Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgeport [Image 4 of 6]

    MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgeport

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Steven Deliseo, a logistics officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, briefs Marines prior to a hike during Mountain Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Jan. 17, 2025. MTX 1-25 is designed to prepare units to survive, strengthen expeditionary warfare tactics, and build confidence in their abilities to operate in a cold weather, high-altitude, mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis)

    USMC
    Mountain Warfare
    Cold Weather
    1stMLG
    CLB 11
    Ready Set

