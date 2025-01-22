MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgeport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct a hike during Mountain Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Jan. 17, 2025. MTX 1-25 is designed to prepare units to survive, strengthen expeditionary warfare tactics, and build confidence in their abilities to operate in a cold weather, high-altitude, mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis)